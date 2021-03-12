Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee
west bengal assembly election

BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee

The BJP delegation met poll panel officials hours after a six-member group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders met the EC demanding a high-level probe into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister in Nandigram that led to her injury.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:30 PM IST
In the memorandum, the TMC has made allegations against Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly polls.(AP)

A BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Piyush Goyal and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav on Friday met Election Commission officials and demanded an independent inquiry into the incident in which TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got injured.

The BJP delegation met poll panel officials hours after a six-member group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders met the EC demanding a high-level probe into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister in Nandigram that led to her injury.

Besides Goyal and Yadav, party leaders Sambit Patra, Anirban Ganguly and Swapan Dasgupta were also in the BJP delegation.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Yadav said the BJP has demanded an independent inquiry into the incident in West Bengal's Nandigram on March 10 when Banerjee got injured.

Yadav, a general secretary of the BJP, said, "The party also requested the election commission to make public the video of Banerjee's rally in which she got injured."

The BJP leader said once a candidate files nomination, the poll panel maintains a visual record of his public engagements.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC

Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors

Gandhis, Manmohan Singh among Congress’ 30 ‘star campaigners’ for Bengal

Bengal elections: JMM not to contest, to suppport TMC

The saffron party also demanded that special observers be appointed for the Nandigram Assembly seat from where Banerjee is contesting against her protege-turned-adversary the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Earlier in the day, a TMC delegation met the Election Commission and demanded a high-level probe into the alleged attack on Banerjee in Nandigram and claimed it was not an "unfortunate incident", but a conspiracy.

The TMC met the full EC team, including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, for over an hour and submitted a memorandum to it, highlighting how BJP leaders in West Bengal had threatened the chief minister through tweets and other remarks.

In the memorandum, the TMC has made allegations against Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

TMC leaders had also met EC officials in Bengal on Thursday, following which the poll body sent a strongly-worded letter to the party on its memorandum over injuries to Banerjee during the campaign, saying it looks "undignified to even respond" to allegations that the poll panel is doing things in the state at the behest of a "particular party".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP