BJP to crowdsource WB poll manifesto; Nadda launches campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a campaign on Thursday through which it will gather suggestions from the people of West Bengal for its manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The campaign, Lokkho Sonar Bangla (Aim for Sonar Bangla), was launched by the party’s national president, JP Nadda, in Kolkata.

A senior party leader said, “We plan to directly engage the people by collecting around two million suggestions. These would be used in giving a final shape to the BJP’s poll manifesto.”

The party plans to send out 294 LED raths (vehicles), one in each of the 294 assembly constituencies in the state. These vehicles would be carrying boxes where people can drop their suggestions.

“Besides this, 30,000 suggestion boxes, around 100 in each of the constituencies, will be placed to collect suggestions. People can also send their suggestions over the phone and through party websites apart from participating in the party’s community meetings,” said the BJP leader.

Nadda, who reached West Bengal on Wednesday night, is also scheduled to visit Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s residence and museum in Naihati. The BJP president will have lunch at a jute mill worker’s household in Gouripur and visit Anandpuri Kalibari Temple, Barrackpore. He will visit Mangal Pandey Memorial before addressing Poriborton Yatra of Nabadwip zone in Anandapuri Khelar Math.

In 2020, the BJP had launched a state-wide movement titled “Ar Noy Annay” (no-more injustice) against the Mamata Banerjee government that included a symbolic “charge sheet” listing her government’s alleged acts of omission and commission.

Shah has set a target of at least 200 of the 294 assembly seats in the assembly elections which are around the corner. Over the past few years, the BJP has emerged the TMC’s main rival. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party won 40% of the vote share and 18 of the 42 seats in the state. The TMC won 43% of the vote share and 22 seats.