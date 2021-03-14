BJP will win Bengal assembly polls with over 200 seats: Amit Shah in Kharagpur

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in the coming assembly polls in Bengal by winning more than 200 of the state’s 294 seats.

“I want to assure you that we will build ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal),” Shah said in his brief four-minute speech at the end of a roadshow in Kharagpur town in West Midnapore district where the BJP has fielded Bengali actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay from the Kharagpur Sadar seat.

Shah addressed the crowd from the modified goods carrier that was used to carry BJP leaders during the roadshow.

“Please cast your vote for Chattopadhyay,” said Shah. When journalists asked him about the controversy over the ankle injury chief minister Mamata Banerjee suffered in Nandigram on Wednesday, Shah said, “I wish her a speedy recovery.”

Shah campaigned in Assam before arriving in Bengal on Sunday afternoon. He met district and block-level leaders at a hotel in Kharagpur later in the evening. On Monday, Shah will fly to Jhargram and Bankura districts in a chopper to address back-to-back rallies. He will leave for Delhi on Monday.

Polls in the three districts he is visiting will be held in the first phase on March 27 and second phase on April 1.

Kharagpur Sadar is an important seat for the BJP.

Dilip Ghosh, the BJP state president, had won it in 2016. The BJP lost the seat in the 2019 by-election which had to be held because Ghosh had contested and won the local Midnapore Lok Sabha seat earlier that year. Kharagpur Sadar went to the TMC for the first time. The winner, Pradip Sarkar, secured 47% votes against 39.29 % that Ghosh got in 2016. Sarkar has been fielded again by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.