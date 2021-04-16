Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold roadshows, rallies in Bengal today

Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will hold back-to-back public meetings and roadshows in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday.

While Shah is scheduled to address two public meetings and lead two roadshows, Nadda will hold three public meetings, and two roadshows.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to hold four public rallies in two districts of south Bengal.

With election rallies being held and people gathering in large numbers, Covid-19 protocols have taken a back seat, leading to an alarming spike in the daily count over the past month.

West Bengal reported 6,769 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily count of Covid-19 the state has registered since the 2020 outbreak.

On Friday, the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) is going to meet representatives of all the 10 recognised political parties in the state to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed during election campaigns.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta high court had ordered the state’s CEO and all district magistrates to ensure strict implementation of Covid-related protocols in political campaigns for the remaining three phases of elections.

Banerjee has already urged the Election Commission to hold the remaining phase of assembly elections in one go, only to be told by the poll body that that cannot be done.

“Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed ‪@ECISVEEP’s decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19,” Banerjee tweeted on Thursday.

A senior official of the poll panel, however, said that there were no plans to hold the remaining phases in one go.