‘Bracing for a rousing response in Phase 2 of polls’, tweets Trinamool Congress

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) tweeted on Thursday that polling in Nandigram has had a good beginning and the party is bracing for a “rousing response” from voters in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

“Well begun is half the work done. TMC braces for a rousing response in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections,” tweeted TMC, with a picture of voters lined up to cast their ballots in Nandigram.

The party urged everyone to cast their votes and exercise their democratic right. “Here's urging everyone to come out and exercise their democratic right,” the TMC said on Twitter.

TMC president and chief minister Mamata Banerjee is currently monitoring the electoral situation in Nandigram from Reyapara, reported news agency PTI. Banerjee, who is contesting for the Nandigram against Suvendu Adhikari of BJP, cancelled campaigning plans in North Bengal to stay back in Nandigram. The Left Front, that is fighting the elections with Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), has fielded Minakshi Mukerji against the two heavyweights.

TMC tweeted earlier that Bengal wants its own daughter for progress, and credited the chief minister with bringing Bengal to the world stage. “In the last 10 years Mamata Banerjee has brought Bengal to the world stage. She has been honored at the international level. Bengal wants its own daughter for its progress,” said the tweet.

Banerjee’s rival Adhikari, whose family holds considerable clout in the region, cast his vote early Thursday morning at the Nandanayak Bar Primary School polling booth. Adhikari told reporters that he was confident Banerjee would lose in Nandigram because of his “very old relationship with the people of the area”. He was a prominent face of TMC’s anti-land agitation in Nandigram.

The West Bengal assembly elections are being held in eight phases and are scheduled to end on April 29. Results for all the phases will be declared on May 2.