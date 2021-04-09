EC sends second notice to Mamata Banerjee over her 'central forces' remark

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued notice to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to explain her stand by April 10, regarding her statements against Central Forces on March 28 and April 7.

This is the second notice issued to her by the Election Commission. Banerjee has been asked to reply on April 10 by 11 am.

On Wednesday, the EC issued her a notice over her appeal for votes along communal lines, saying that it was in violation of model code.

Banerjee allegedly accused central forces of intimidating voters and urged women to hit back or 'gherao' the central forces.

"Who gave so much power to them that the central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes? I saw the same thing in 2019, I saw the same thing in 2016," Banerjee said in an interview to a news channel on March 28.

At a rally in Coochbehar on April 7, she said, "I know under whose instruction they beat up and how they beat up. It is your duty to save the family of the people. If any of our mothers and sisters suffer a single strike with the stick attack them with ladle, spuds and knife. I am telling you. It is the right of women. And if any of our mothers and sisters are denied entry in the voting compartment all of you come out and revolt."

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2.