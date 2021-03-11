Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / EC rejects nomination of TMC's Ujjwal Kumar from Joypur assembly seat in Bengal
west bengal assembly election

EC rejects nomination of TMC's Ujjwal Kumar from Joypur assembly seat in Bengal

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Trinamool Congress officials met Election Commission officials in Kolkata and expressed their grievances concerning the usage of the photos of the Prime Minister on Centre’s schemes. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)

The Election Commission on Thursday rejected the nomination of Trinamool Congress candidate Ujjwal Kumar from the Joypur Assembly seat.

BJP candidate Narhari Mahato is in the fray in Joypur. She is a former Forward Bloc MP who recently joined the BJP.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched the alliance for the polls and had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement. They are also in touch with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), recently floated by influential minority leader Abbas Siddique.

In 2016, West Bengal Assembly elections, out of the 294 seats, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and the BJP had won 3 seats.

The BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and decimating TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.

