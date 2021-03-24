Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / From 'Y+' to 'Z': BJP national vice president Mukul Roy gets security upgrade ahead of Bengal polls
From 'Y+' to 'Z': BJP national vice president Mukul Roy gets security upgrade ahead of Bengal polls

In the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, Mukul Roy will be facing off against TMC candidate Kaushani Mukherjee at the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency.
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:37 PM IST
BJP national vice president Mukul Roy's security cover has been upgraded from the 'Y+' to the 'Z' category, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The development comes ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, where Roy will contest from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency.

Roy had been provided with the 'Y+' security cover back in 2017, a day after he formally joined the BJP severing his 19-year association with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Under his erstwhile 'Y+' detail, Roy was assigned two personal security officers (PSOs), a static guard at his residence, and a total of 11 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

With his security detail upgraded to the 'Z' category, the BJP leader will now have as many as 22 CRPF personnel guarding him, in addition to 4-5 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, who specialise in providing securities to high-profile individuals in India.

In the upcoming elections, Mukul Roy will be facing off against TMC candidate Kaushani Mukherjee at the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency.

A founding member of the TMC, Roy was once considered a close aide of party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, before his name came up in the Saradha Ponzi scam as well as in the Narada sting operation. Roy had a fall out with Banerjee, and the veteran leader was suspended from the party for six years.

Now a national vice president of the BJP, Roy holds considerable influence in West Bengal and is considered by many political commentators to have played a key role in expanding the saffron camp's core organisational affairs in the state.

