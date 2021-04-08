Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'Game is over; Bengal has decided to bid adieu to Mamata Banerjee': JP Nadda
'Game is over; Bengal has decided to bid adieu to Mamata Banerjee': JP Nadda

Originally written and uploaded on YouTube by TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya in January, TMC's popular poll jingle is 'Khela Hobe' (game is on).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 03:36 PM IST
BJP national president JP Nadda termed the alleged attack on BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh as 'unfortunate'

Coming down heavily on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday said the state has decided to bid adieu to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief. "Mamata Ji has made it a culture. People of West Bengal have decided to bid adieu to Mamata Ji. 'Khela shesh hoyegeche'. BJP will get over 200 seats and people present here is confirming the same," Nadda said in Dinhata, Coochbehar.

Originally written and uploaded on YouTube by TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya in January, TMC's popular poll jingle is 'Khela Hobe' (game is on). In a bid to take a jibe at Banerjee and her party, several BJP leaders have said 'Khela shesh' (game is over).

Nadda termed the alleged attack on BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh as 'unfortunate' and claimed that this is what Mamata Banerjee's "goons" do. "This gathering here wants to give rest to Mamata Ji and give work to BJP. Attack on Dilip Ghosh is unfortunate. This is what Mamata ji's goons do. Even I was attacked," he added.

Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that TMC workers attacked his car with bombs and bricks in Cooch Behar district of North Bengal, a charge denied by the ruling party. Ghosh said that the car's window glasses including the one on his side were smashed in the attack which took place at Sitalkuchi after a public meeting of his party.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal elect have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on April 10. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

