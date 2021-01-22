Gave my resignation as I was troubled, mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee

West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday said he hAd to resign from his post as he was troubled and mentally hurt for a while. "I was troubled and mentally hurt for a while and I had to take this step. It pains me and breaks my heart but I had to do it. I am grateful to Mamata Banerjee for guiding me for all the years. I reiterate my commitment towards working for the people of Bengal," Banerjee said, according to news agency ANI.

Banerjee resigned from the post amid speculations that he too may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections.

On Friday, Banerjee sent his resignation letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the morning. “I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my office as a cabinet minister being in charge of the forest department …..It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity,” the letter said.

Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Banerjee, the legislator from Domjur, is the second minister from Howrah district and the third minister in the state to resign ahead of the state polls. Suvendu Adhikari, the heavyweight leader from East Midnapore district, resigned from the government and the TMC and joined the BJP on December 19. Former Indian cricketer and sports and youth affairs minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the party on January 5.

Banerjee had earlier alleged that some leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were not letting him 'work for the people'.

He had taken to Facebook to criticise senior Trinamool leader earlier in January, saying they did not pay heed to his concerns. "I feel very bad when the youth is not getting jobs and education in West Bengal and can't support their families. I was stopped to do work for the people. When I was called by the senior Party leaders earlier, I informed them about my displeasure but they have not yet heard. I have not been doing it just during the times of election, even in past I have spoken against the injustice," he had claimed during the live session on January 16.

The conflict between Banerjee and senior leaders in Howrah over alleged nepotism and corruption first surfaced in public in July last year. “The rectification drive initiated by Mamata Banerjee will not succeed if action is taken against small fish and the big ones are allowed to go scot-free,” the minister had said then.