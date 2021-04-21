Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Hopes of entire nation in hands of voters of West Bengal: Chidambaram
west bengal assembly election

Hopes of entire nation in hands of voters of West Bengal: Chidambaram

P Chidambaram said, "Voters in the 6th round of polling in West Bengal tomorrow (22 April) have a great opportunity to speak for the entire country."
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Chidambaram also expressed concern over the plight of migrant workers.(PTI File Photo)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday held the BJP responsible for the "medical catastrophe" in the country and urged the people of West Bengal to speak for the entire nation while voting in the ongoing assembly polls.

The sixth phase of the assembly election in the state will be held on Thursday.

"An election is to hold the government accountable. The BJP is solely responsible for the medical catastrophe that has fallen on the country. The hopes of the entire nation are in the hands of the voters of W(est) Bengal," Chidambaram tweeted.

"Voters in the 6th round of polling in West Bengal tomorrow (22 April) have a great opportunity to speak for the entire country," he said.

The Congress leader condemned the current situation due to COVID-19 in the country. "What has changed since April 2020? If anything, things have become much worse," he said.

Chidambaram also said the plight of migrant workers, as shown on TV, in long queues outside railway and bus stations was "heart rending".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

One dead, 1 injured ahead of polls in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

In Bengal’s rice bowl, TMC seeks to keep BJP out

They joke at rallies while people cry for oxygen: Priyanka slams Yogi, PM Modi

Can club two phases if forces boosted, EC told

"There is no shortage of vaccines, says Health Minister. Believe the minister. There is only a shortage of patients. Central government will issue an advertisement calling for applications from patients who want vaccines," he said in another tweet.

"There is no crowding at railway stations, says Railway minister. Believe the minister. The long queues shown on TV channels are there only to assist the Railway Police to guard the stations," he added.

The Congress has been critical of the handling of the pandemic in India, where the Covid-19 infection tally climbed to 1,56,16,130 on Wednesday, with 2,95,041 new cases, while the active caseload surpassed the 21-lakh mark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress leader p chidambaram west bengal assembly elections 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP