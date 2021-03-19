IND USA
A worker stitches party flags of TMC, in Howrah, earlier this month. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

In Bengal polls, cut money remains an issue against TMC

TMC workers have been accused of taking cut money as commission to help people avail benefits of state-run welfare schemes with rates ranging from between 200 to 25,000 depending upon the benefits availed
By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Santosh Mahapatra, 35, a shopkeeper at Debra in West Midnapore district, was candid unlike his neighbours when asked whether allegations of extortion or cut money against local ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders remained an issue ahead of the polls in their constituency on April 4.

“You cannot buy a piece of land, especially if it is in a prime location, or build a house, without meeting their demands,” Mahapatra said even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee in 2019 sought to put an end to the practice.

Banerjee directed her party leaders and public representatives at all levels in June that year to return the money extorted since 2011 when she came to power first.

She issued the directive a month after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second biggest party in the state in the national polls by winning 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats. Some party leaders returned the money amid protests over the issue.

TMC workers have been accused of taking cut money as commission to help people avail benefits of state-run welfare schemes with rates ranging from between 200 to 25,000 depending upon the benefits availed. There also have been allegations that cut money was being charged for infrastructure projects and that it added to their costs.

Banerjee’s immediate concern over cut money was the likely impact of the issue on TMC’s prospects in 2020 civic and the 2021 assembly elections. The civic polls were withheld because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The assembly elections will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have repeatedly spoken about the cut money at almost all of their rallies since the 2019 polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on the issue as it seeks to wrest power from the TMC.

Modi again accused TMC leaders of corruption at his rally at Purulia on Thursday. He vowed the BJP will end TMC’s cut money rule.

In February, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said: “People of West Bengal will need a vaccine against extortion, theft, and cut money.”

Banerjee criticised her party leaders following the protests over cut money. She held grievance redressal camps across the state, which she called “the government at your doorstep” for public welfare to offset the damage the issue caused. But the problem appears to have persisted.

Mahapatra said his family has benefitted from TMC’s social welfare schemes, but cut money remains an issue. He added it is difficult to say if the TMC is ahead in the race. “Do not be surprised if you see a seemingly ardent TMC supporter at a BJP roadshow. Strong dislike for a section of ruling party leaders and workers changes the chemistry at the grassroots.”

Palash Singha Roy, 42, a TMC worker at Lalgarhm, a former Maoist stronghold before Banerjee came to power, admitted the cut money issue has dented the party’s image. “I am a diehard follower of Mamata Didi. It is true that some people get more than others when relief materials and doles are distributed. Some people are asked to give a share of the money they get from social welfare schemes. But one must see the bigger picture.”

Developmental projects have transformed Lalgarhm over the last 10 years. People acknowledge the development but there are grievances too. “Didi [Banerjee] never differentiates between the BJP, Left, and TMC supporters. All villagers benefit from the schemes,” Palash said.

Tapan Roy, a BJP worker, alleged everything the TMC has done was to make money. “Minuscule development has reached people. This election will expose the TMC in a big way. Just wait and watch.”

Around 80 kilometres away in Binpur, Anur Handsa, a resident, said Banerjee tried to change the party but the cut money culture still persists. Ashok Pratihar, 65, a farmer, said corruption was an issue till mid-2020. “But after that TMC revamped its local organisations, and those facing charges were stripped of their positions. The anger is now less.”

BJP won the Binpur Lok Sabha seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes in 2019. The BJP was ahead in eight of the 10 assembly segments under the constituency.

Debnath Hansda, the TMC candidate from Binpur, said they will recover the lost ground. “The BJP is spreading a lot of lies but nothing will work this time.”

TMC leader Saugata Roy said there were stray cut money cases reported about two years ago and the party has dealt with them. “Cut money is no more an election issue in Bengal. It is history. The fight is against the BJP’s lies,” he said.

Political analyst Suvashis Maitra said 90% of the election is being fought on the basis of the performance of the contesting parties. “Only 10% is linked to polarisation. Cut money may figure as an issue in some pockets but not across Bengal.”

