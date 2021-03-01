Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Kolkata cops planning to misuse postal ballot, alleges BJP
A party delegation met Kolkata Police commissioner Soumen Mitra and said an officer, with the help of two others, was collecting photocopies of Aadhar and voter identity cards from personnel of all ranks by using the name of a welfare association
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:12 PM IST
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Monday morning met the commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra, with a written complaint that three officers of the force were planning to misuse postal ballots in the assembly elections to be held in March-April.

The delegation, led by Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, met Mitra at the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar.

It alleged that an officer, with the assistance from two others, was collecting photocopies of Aadhar and voter identity cards from personnel of all ranks by using the name of a welfare association. The BJP alleged that this was being done to collect postal ballots and cast proxy votes.

After the meeting, Dasgupta said, “We urged the commissioner to suspend these people and conduct an inquiry.” The Kolkata Police did not comment on this till 2pm on Monday.

The state will hold assembly elections in eight phases, announced the Election Commission past Friday, beginning March 27 and ending on April 29.

The state is all set to see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP which is eyeing power in the state with a majority of over 200 seats. The poll becomes all the more crucial following the defection of several TMC leaders to the BJP in the recent months. The TMC also faces corruption investigations against its leaders.

The Congress and the Left, who will be fighting the elections together, are still in the process of finalising the seats ahead of the high stake contest.

