'Leg broken, but still fighting': Jaya Bachchan campaigns for Mamata Banerjee

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Monday campaigned in West Bengal for Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and said that the chief minister is fighting for the democratic rights of the people in the state.

Bachchan said that she is campaigning for Mamata Banerjee and TMC on the instructions of her party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who has been speaking against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since losing state elections in Uttar Pradesh against it. The BJP has challenged the TMC, vowing to unseat Banerjee from power in West Bengal.

Backing the TMC leader, she said, "Mamata is fighting all alone against the atrocities, and for democratic rights of the people of Bengal. Her leg is broken, but she is still fighting." The veteran Bollywood actor lauded the Bengali spirit in an apparent dig against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that no one has ever succeeded by "intimidating" Bengalis.

"Bengalis never bow their heads before threat or intimidation," she added.

Bachchan said shame on them who are criticising Banerjee.

"She is fighting for the rights and respect of the people of Bengal. This is is the safest state for women. Those who are criticising her, I would only say shame, shame!" she said, reported news agency PTI.

The actor-turned-politician was campaigning in Tollygunge for TMC candidate Arup Biswas. She is in West Bengal from April 5 to April 8 to campaign for Mamata Banerjee's party.

The West Bengal chief minister recently wrote a letter to opposition leaders, including Yadav, "for a united and effective struggle against the BJP's attacks on democracy and Constitution" and suggested that a meeting should be held after the Assembly polls to "deliberate the issues and chart out a plan of action".

State Assembly elections are currently underway in West Bengal and polling for the first two phases was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The elections in West Bengal are being conducted in eight phases.