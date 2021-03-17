Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Mamata releases Trinamool's manifesto, promises minimum monthly income
west bengal assembly election

Mamata releases Trinamool's manifesto, promises minimum monthly income

Trinamool's election manifesto focusses on job creation, the welfare of tribals, women, youth, students.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Mamata promised five lakh jobs if she is voted back to power.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released the election manifesto of the party, promising a minimum monthly income if voted to power. Under this scheme, which is a remodelling of Congress's Universal Basic Income promise of Lok Sabha election 2019, the woman guardian of every family (general category) will get 500 every month, while the amount will be 1,000 for SC/ST/OBC families.

"This is for everyone. This is not any job or anything. There will be no discrimination. But women guardian will get this, as part of our women empowerment programme," Mamata said.

Follow other updates of West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

The 10 promises of Trinamool manifesto.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

West Bengal polls: BJP’s tryst with a party-society

BJP blames TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his 'goons' for murder of party worker

In West Bengal, battle for Matua vote heats up

Don't vote for BJP, you won't be able to follow your 'dharma': Mamata Banerjee

Apart from that, about five lakh jobs will be generated, Mamata said. The manifesto promises a student credit card of 10 lakh at only 4 per cent interest, where the government will be the guarantor. “Parents will not have to worry about the higher education of their children,” she said.

"This is not a political manifesto. My manifesto is development-based because I believe where there is a will, there is a way. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people. Elections will come and go, but people will be there forever. There are many things that exist only in Bengal. In Bengal, we give 731 days of maternity leaves. Because we believe in women empowerment," Mamata said on announcing universal basic monthly income.

"We have not decided the name of the scheme yet, because we can't call it a stipend. A stipend is for students. I don't think we can give our mothers a stipend. The name will be finalised later," Mamata added.

"It doesn't matter what they say. All doctors of SSKM lied? The MRI report is also wrong?" Mamata said on the accusation of staging the Nandigram 'attack'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjee
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP