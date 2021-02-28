IND USA
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'May 2 Didi Gayi, BJP Aayi': Shivraj Singh coins new slogan ahead of Bengal polls
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan addresses a rally during his 'Jan Arashirvad Yatra' in Jabalpur on October 25.(PTI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan addresses a rally during his 'Jan Arashirvad Yatra' in Jabalpur on October 25.(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘May 2 Didi Gayi, BJP Aayi’: Shivraj Singh coins new slogan ahead of Bengal polls

The BJP has expressed confidence it will gain a majority with over 200 seats in West Bengal.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:13 AM IST

Ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hardened its stand against the ruling Trinamool Congress with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday saying there’s a wave of change in the state and chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led party will be wiped out when the poll results will be announced on May 2

He accused the state government of depriving the people of the benefits of the Centre's scheme. Chouhan also trained guns at the previous communist and Congress governments that he claimed have ruined Bengal. 

“There is a wave of change in West Bengal. TMC did not let farmers and the poor benefit from the Centre's policies. There is violence and corruption in the state. First, it was the communist and Congress, who ruined Bengal and now the TMC. Indeed, '2 May Didi Gayi, BJP Aayi’,” he told news agency ANI in Kolkata. 

In addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several senior leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have been visiting the eastern state to campaign for the staggered assembly elections. The BJP has expressed confidence it will gain a majority with over 200 seats in West Bengal. 

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results for the polls to the 294-seat assembly will be declared on May 2. Voting will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. 

The state will follow the Bihar model for elections where the first set of polls were held during the coronavirus pandemic last year. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will inoculate those involved with the polling process and that the vaccination would be over before the election starts, an official had said earlier, adding, "Covid protocol is still applicable in West Bengal. We will stick to the protocol followed during the assembly election in Bihar," the official added.

Voters would be provided with disposable gloves for one hand, which they will wear while signing and at the time of pressing the button of the electronic voting machine (EVM), the official said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan addresses a rally during his 'Jan Arashirvad Yatra' in Jabalpur on October 25.(PTI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan addresses a rally during his 'Jan Arashirvad Yatra' in Jabalpur on October 25.(PTI Photo)
