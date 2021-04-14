Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / No difference between Mamata Banerjee, Modi, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
west bengal assembly election

No difference between Mamata Banerjee, Modi, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Taking a jibe at both Mamata and PM Modi, the AIMIM chief said, "They are brother and sister, who are making fool of people through their statements."
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:52 AM IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.(File Photo)

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that both of them are two sides of the same coin.

Speaking at a public rally in poll-bound West Bengal's Asansol, Owaisi said, "There is no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi. They are two sides of the same coin."

Taking a jibe at both Mamata and PM Modi, the AIMIM chief said, "They are brother and sister, who are making fool of people through their statements."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Calcutta HC for strict compliance of Covid-19 norms during election rallies

BJP steps up attack on TMC before fifth phase of polls

Rahul Gandhi to begin Bengal campaign today with two public meetings

Mamata Banerjee stages dharna against EC ban, targets BJP in rallies later

Slamming the TMC-led West Bengal government, he further said, "I challenge TMC to list things they did for Muslims in last 10 years."

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The sixth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP