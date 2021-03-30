No Prime Minister has ever done this: Trinamool moves EC over PM Modi’s Bangladesh visit

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the model code of conduct by “indirectly campaigning for his (PM Modi’s) party from foreign soil” while visiting neighbouring Bangladesh earlier this month.

The notice released by the party said no objection was raised against the Prime Minister’s official visit to Bangladesh on the occasion of its 50th year of independence, for India and “West Bengal in particular” played an important role in Bangladesh’s liberation. But, the ruling party in poll-bound West Bengal pointed out his program on March 27 “had nothing to do with either the 50th anniversary of independence of Bangladesh or the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’.”

“These had nothing to do with either the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh or the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu'. Rather, they were solely and exclusively intended to influence the voting pattern in certain constituencies in the ongoing elections to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal," the TMC said.

Thakur, who belongs to the Matua community, told news agency ANI, “PM Modi's visit to Orakandi would send a positive message to the Matua, Namasudra, Rajbansi and other Scheduled Castes (SCs) in India. It (PM Modi's visit) is creating a distinct identity in the world for the Matua community and other backward communities from both countries are getting recognition. Both Prime Ministers have important roles in taking the countries forward,"

TMC in its written complaint vouched for its leader and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s “highest respect for all the communities” in West Bengal. Ending it with a “demand” for ECI to “not only censure him (the Prime Minister) but also to take “deterrent punitive action” against him.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are being held in eight phases—the first was on March 27—which will end on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.