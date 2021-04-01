'No problem,' says Suvendu Adhikari as Mamata calls up Governor

Nandigram BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee can speak to the governor as he does not conduct elections, but it has become Mamata's habit to "insult the people of Nandigram", news agency ANI reported. Allegations of booth capturing from high-stake seat Nandigram marred the second-phase polling in West Bengal and the political slugfest over the seat from where Mamata and her former aide Suvendu are locked in a battle escalated when Banerjee dialled governor Jagdeep Dhankar complaining that local people are not being allowed to cast their vote.

Mamata also alleged that people from Bihar and UP have penetrated booths in Nandigram and they were being protected by Central Forces.

Full coverage of West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

After the phone call, Governor Dhankar said that the issue has been flagged to authorities concerned and exuded confidence that voting will continue in the right spirit.

Accusing Mamata of insulting Nandigram people as she mentioned about "outsiders", Adhikari said, "It has become her habit to insult the people of Nandigram. She received injuries in an accident but said she was attacked."

"She alleges that polling agent was ousted from one booth. But said nothing when her people pelted stones on media and injured one. Her political ground is slipping away. What she did is illegal. She stopped polling for two hours and did drama. It's a violation of the model code of conduct," Adhikari said.