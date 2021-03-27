Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / On day 1 of Bengal polls, BJP's Soumendu Adhikari says attacked by TMC workers
west bengal assembly election

On day 1 of Bengal polls, BJP's Soumendu Adhikari says attacked by TMC workers

Soumendu Adhikari, brother of fellow BJP leader Suvendu, alleged that TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife were indulging in ‘poll rigging’ in three booths in Contai. Adhikari further said that his arrival created problem for them and hence they attacked him.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:30 PM IST
BJP leader Soumendu Adhikar's damaged car (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Soumendu Adhikari on Saturday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) block president Ram Govind Das of indulging in “poll rigging” in three booths in Contai and vandalising his car, as assembly elections got underway in the state.

“Under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife, poll rigging was underway at three polling booths. My arrival here created problem for them to continue with their mischiefs, so they attacked my car and thrashed my driver,” Adhikari said, according to news agency ANI.

Speaking on the issue, his brother, TMC leader Dibyendu Adhikari, said, “I got to know that his vehicle was attacked in Contai with the help of TMC block president Ram Govind Das. Soumendu isn’t injured. Driver was beaten up. I’ve informed Police observer.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP's request to change system of appointing booth agents unacceptable: TMC

TMC to call on EC in Bengal over voter turnout app discrepancy, EVM malfunction

Bengal polls: 2 security personnel injured in bombing, firing in Purba Medinipur

PM's growing beard inversely proportional to state of Indian economy: Bengal CM

Soumendu Adhikari, a former leader of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC, is among three members of his family to have joined the BJP from the ruling party; brother Suvendu and father Sisir being the other two. Suvendu Adhikari will face CM Banerjee from the assembly constituency of Nandigram.

On a day 30 out of state’s 294 assembly constituencies went to polls in the first phase, there were reports of clashes between TMC and BJP workers. On the eve of the polls, a vehicle of the Election Commission of India (ECI), was set on fire by alleged miscreants in Purulia. In fact, law and order has been cited by many as a possible reason that the ECI decided to conduct assembly elections in record eight phases in the eastern state.

Also Read | West Bengal elections 2021: BJP's request to change system of appointing booth agents unacceptable, says TMC

In contrast, the neighbouring state of Assam, where 47 of its 126 constituencies also went to polls on Saturday, will vote in only three phases: March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will all vote in a single phase, on April 6. Tamil Nadu, in fact, has 234 assembly constituencies.

Also Read | On poll rigging claims, BJP says ‘Mamata Banerjee under pressure, TMC knows it’s losing’

The West Bengal assembly elections are being seen as a contest primarily between two-term CM Banerjee, who is seeking a third term, and the resurgent BJP, which aims to form its first government in the state.

Counting of votes and result declaration for all four states and one Union territory (Puducherry) will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

west bengal assembly election

West Bengal election 2021: How TMC is countering BJP’s polarisation bid

UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:50 AM IST
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal first phase polls: 2 security personnel injured in bombing, firing in Purba Medinipur

PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:23 AM IST
election

West Bengal, Assam vote in first phase of assembly polls: All you need to know

PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:09 AM IST
elections

PM Modi urges voters to turn up in record numbers as polling begins in West Bengal, Assam

UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:04 AM IST
elections

30 seats in West Bengal, 47 in Assam vote in 1st phase of polls: Key points

PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:19 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP