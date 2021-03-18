Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'Once we win Bengal...': Mamata's warning to BJP, with an eye on Delhi
'Once we win Bengal...': Mamata's warning to BJP, with an eye on Delhi

The West Bengal chief minister slammed the BJP over its use of the 'poriborton' (change) slogan, reminding them that changing regimes is her forte.
Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Continuing her attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will focus on Delhi as soon as they win the upcoming assembly polls in Bengal.

"After winning Bengal, we will jump to Delhi and shake the BJP," Banerjee was heard saying at a public meeting in Kalaikunda, a town near Kharagpur in the Paschim Medinipur district of the state.

The chief minister also slammed the saffron camp over its use of the 'poriborton' (change) slogan, reminding the BJP that changing regimes is her forte.

Banerjee, on Thursday, attended three back-to-back public meetings in the district — at Garbeta, Keshiari, and Kalaikunda. Sitting in a wheelchair, the chief minister urged people to vote for the TMC in the upcoming assembly elections, in order to teach the BJP a "lesson".

"Khela hobe, jeta hobe (the game is on, we shall win)," Mamata Banerjee assured the people who had gathered to listen to the chief minister speak, "We want to defeat the BJP, the CPI(M), and the Congress, together."

Talking about the party's developmental promises, Banerjee said, "40 per cent of poverty has decreased in West Bengal and now we will make more than 25 lakh houses. We have also taken the initiative to supply water to every home. We will make mark Prakalpa by which farmland water bodies will be developed and 100 days job will be made."

The chief minister had a day ago unveiled the "development-oriented" manifesto of the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming assembly polls in the state, promising an income scheme for all families, a student credit card and the constitution of a task force to examine the inclusion of several communities under the OBC category.

(With inputs from agencies)

