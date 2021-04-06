PM Modi holds rally in Howrah, asks people to vote for the ‘lotus’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been relentlessly campaigning in West Bengal during assembly elections, hit out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her government’s patronage to “syndicates” during a rally in Howrah on Tuesday.

“Didi’s corrupt government has ushered in ‘ease of crime’ and ‘ease of loot'. The BJP government will be bringing ‘ease of doing business’ and ‘ease of living’,” PM Modi said at the rally.

The Prime Minister criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress government for bucking under the pressure of real estate mafias and not deploying the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or RERA.

“RERA has been deployed everywhere but Didi under the pressure of real estate mafias didn’t let the RERA act be deployed,” he said.

“Didi has accused you of taking money and selling your votes. Do you do this? Isn't this your insult? You must respond to this in the elections,” said the Prime Minister.

He also promised to make good on the central government’s flagship PM Kisan scheme.“The money Didi stopped from reaching farmers will be deposited directly into their accounts,” Modi told the crowd.

“Didi says 'Amra dekhe nebo (we will see)', BJP says 'Amra seva korbo (we will serve)'. We are humbly asking for a chance to serve people,” he added.

He also talked at length about his government’s achievements, “The Central government has done away with interviews in Group B and C posts for government jobs hence even the poorest are getting equal opportunity” the Prime Minister said.

He also talked of the government schemes that have benefited women, listing out Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Amar Ujjalwa, and even the criminalisation of Triple Talaq. He highlighted the National Education Policy (NEP) as a significant achievement of his government, one that he said aids the vision of technical education being delivered in native tongue, making higher education more accessible to the poor.

Touting “double engine ki sarkar” (double engine government) as the best option for voters the Prime Minister said, “I request all young son and daughters to help spread the word of ‘asol poriborton’ to their families and neighbours,”

He ended his speech with an appeal to voters to press the button for the lotus flower, BJP’s party symbol.

“In every seat and in every booth you just have to remember one thing ‘ebar kamal chap’ (this time press on the lotus) ” the Prime Minister said.