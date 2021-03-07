PM Modi schools TMC on its ‘outsider’ narrative, says Bengal is in BJP’s DNA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee should correct herself before calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an ‘outsider’ and pointed out that her Trinamool Congress was formed after breaking away from the Congress.

“Didi says things which are against the idea of Bengal. Tagore, Vivekananda and Netaji, who are guiding lights of our nation, are hurt by the ‘outsider’ narrative peddled by the TMC. Few people invoke the name of the Indian National Congress but are the founders of the INC outsiders or insiders?” PM Modi asked while addressing a mega rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

“The Left Front who ruled Bengal for a long time and whose ideas of governance are based on the teachings of Mao Zedong, Karl Marx or Lenin, are these people outsiders or not? Similarly, the Trinamool Congress is an offshoot of the Congress. They left the Congress because of political gains,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister went on to explain to the massive gathering the reason why the BJP is the only party in the country which was formed keeping Bengal’s culture and thinking at its core. “The idea of the BJP came from Bengal’s great son Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The BJP is a party whose existence is interwoven with Bengal’s existence. The BJP smells of Bengal and Bengal is in the BJP’s DNA. We are indebted to Bengal, we cannot pay this debt but we will usher in an era of development,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi then challenged the Trinamool Congress by saying that the BJP ensured the state’s ruling party was routed in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections and said this time the party will ensure that they are fully ousted from West Bengal. “During the Lok Sabha elections, the TMC’s (vote share) was cut into half, this time (their vote share) will be saaf (cleared).”

During the rally, the Prime Minister promised that it is the BJP who will bring ‘ashol poriborton’ (real change) to Bengal and asked people to fearlessly vote for his party. He also said that Banerjee he once knew has now disappeared. PM Modi said that he does not remember the person who fought against the Left Front government a decade earlier. He alleged that she now herself practices the politics of nepotism which she had once decried.

“You are Bengal’s Didi (an honorific term used to address an elder sister) yet you choose to take care of one nephew. Endless nephews and nieces of Bengal are yearning for your ‘Mamata’, what about them?” PM Modi asked taking a jibe at Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee who is also Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 and the last round of polling will take place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.