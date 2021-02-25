Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Rajnath Singh to visit West Bengal tomorrow
west bengal assembly election

Rajnath Singh to visit West Bengal tomorrow

"Tomorrow, 26th February, I shall be in Balurghat, West Bengal for a public meeting. It will be followed by a Road Show," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, New Delhi
FEB 25, 2021
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit West Bengal on Friday(PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed that he will go to Balurghat, West Bengal for a public meeting tomorrow.

Earlier today, West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Poriborton Yatra' was cancelled after the city police denied permission for holding the rally on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The Barrackpore City Police have cancelled the permission for today's Poriborton Yatra' on Ghosh Para Road from Kanchrapara to Barrackpore on instructions of the Chief Minister. Yatra is postponed, we will move to court and resume the yatra," he said.

The rest of the programmes of BJP's National President JP Nadda are being held as per schedule.

The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in April-May. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the final dates.

