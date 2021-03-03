'SHOCKING!': TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attacks Yogi Adityanath

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan on Tuesday tweeted a report based on an incident in Uttar Pradesh - man accused of raping a girl allegedly shot her father dead - and launched a sharp attack on chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the increasing number of crimes against women in his state.

"SHOCKING! Cannot find the words to describe the horror that BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh has turned into! WHY couldn't Yogi Adityanath prioritize the safety & security of this family? Is Bengal elections more important to BJP?" she asked.

The MP's remarks came hours before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader carried out an election rally in West Bengal's Malda district.

During the rally, the UP CM criticised his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the issue of women safety and alleged that incidents of cattle smuggling and 'Love Jihad' are continuing unabated in the state while TMC is indulging in appeasement politics.

"Appeasement politics for the sake of vote bank has endangered the security of not only West Bengal but also of the country. The TMC has a problem with refugees getting citizenship but has no issue with illegal immigrants coming to the state," Adityanath said.

"Through fraud and deceit, incidents of 'Love Jihad' are taking place in Bengal. Women of the state are not safe. We have made a law against 'Love Jihad' in UP. But in Bengal, where the state government is indulging in politics of appeasement, neither are there attempts to curb cattle smuggling nor dangerous incidents of 'Love Jihad'," he added.

Responding to Adityanath's speech, several TMC leaders pointed out that West Bengal did not need sermons from him as his state UP had a dismal track record when it came to women's safety.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar too raised the issue of the 50-year-old man who was allegedly shot dead in UP's Hathras district by an accused in a case of molestation against the victim's daughter.

"Yet ANOTHER Hathras! The count of dreadful incidents being reported from the @BJP4India-ruled UP is unending! The people of UP are suffering as the state of law and order is in shackles, yet @myogiadityanathis in Bengal?? #BJPHataoBetiBachao," Dastidar said.

"In a poll-bound state, Mr @myogiadityanath comes & spreads misinformation to fool people. While @BJP4Bengal leaders were spreading Fake News, the family members of the lady informed that she was already suffering from a medical condition resulting in the swelling," she added.

Elections are scheduled to take place in eight phases in West Bengal, from March 27 to April 29 and the results will be announced on May 2.

(with agency inputs)