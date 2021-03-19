'Speaking against PM Modi is speaking against nation': Suvendu Adhikari

Coming down heavily on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for urging the voters to not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and saying that the state does not want to see the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said speaking against PM Modi is speaking against the nation.

"You will have to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vaccine against Covid-19. He is the elected Prime Minister. Speaking against him is speaking against democracy. Speaking against him is speaking against Bharat Mata. Pakistan and Bangladesh don't have vaccines so you will have to take PM Modi's vaccine," Adhikari said, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in East Midnapore, Banerjee said, "Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar."

Referring to former state ministers Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee who have left her party, Banerjee said, "Gaddars (traitors) have now become candidates of the BJP, much to the dismay of the saffron party's old-timers."

She also said that it was good riddance they "traitors" have moved out of her party, but "the old-timers in the BJP are now shedding tears sitting at home."

Banerjee's remark came a day after PM Modi's rally in West Bengal's Purulia.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are the main contenders in the Assembly election. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases beginning March 27. The polling will continue till April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.