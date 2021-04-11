Statement on forces doesn’t violate code, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells EC

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday defended her remarks against the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at an election rally, while maintaining that she had the highest regards for the forces but there have been serious allegations against them of intimidating and influencing the electorate. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief’s statement was in response to the Election Commission of India notice on Friday, which alleged that her speech violated several sections of the model code of conduct as well as the law.

Responding to the notice issued by the poll panel, the Trinamool Congress chief denied the contents of the EC notice which sought an explanation over her “prima facie completely false, provocative and intemperate statements” against the CAPFs deputed on election duty in the state. The TMC chief has also urged the EC to rescind its notice, contending that she has not violated the model code or sections of the Indian Penal Code. “I have the highest regard for the CAPF and commend and laud their contributions to the safety and security of the country,” she added in her reply to the poll body.

On Friday, the EC issued a notice to Banerjee, asking her to explain her stand by April 10, regarding her statements against the central forces during election rallies on March 28 and April 7. Banerjee allegedly accused the CAPF of intimidating voters and urged women to hit back or ‘gherao’ the personnel.