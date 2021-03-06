Suvendu Adhikari's counterblow to Mamata Banerjee over 'outsiders' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari returned the 'outsider' swipe at West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress candidate from Nandigram Mamata Banerjee. "Honourable chief minister will contest from Nandigram as per the candidate list. Very good, it is welcomed," Adhikari said during a rally in Midnapore, adding that the people of Nandigram should raise their voices against this.

Also Read: After Mamata finalises Nandigram contest, BJP reacts

"We want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders. We will see you on the battlefield. On 2nd May, you will lose and leave," he said, according to news agency ANI. Nandigram falls under the East Midnapore district.

The leader's swipe at the CM is a counterblow as the latter has referred to the BJP in West Bengal as an "outsider" party on several occasions.

Adhikari, who used to be a TMC heavyweight, joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the former party has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.

Also Read | Forget 'Bengal wants its daughter': Babul Supriyo's new dig at Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that she will be fighting from the town instead of her usual seat of Bhawanipore in the upcoming assembly elections. Other leaders of the BJP also started reacting to her announcement without missing a beat.

"If the incumbent chief minister is unsure of winning her traditional seat, it is because she has sensed strong anti-incumbency on ground. This is just the beginning,” Amit Malviya, head of BJP’s national IT cell, tweeted.

“Mamata Banerjee, by relinquishing her traditional seat of Bhowanipore, has already conceded defeat, even before the first vote has been cast. Bring it on. Bengal is ready for change!” he added.

West Bengal will hold elections to 294 assembly seats in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results will be announced on May 2.