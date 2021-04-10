Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / TMC asks EC to act against BJP 'goons' creating 'ruckus' in Cooch Behar
west bengal assembly election

TMC asks EC to act against BJP 'goons' creating 'ruckus' in Cooch Behar

In the mail signed by TMC MP Derek O'Brien, the party said that 'BJP goons' were 'preventing' TMC agents from entering the booths in four constituencies in the Coochbehar district.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 11:38 AM IST
TMC said it is a clear violation of the law and against the ethos of free and fair elections. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'goons' were creating a ruckus outside several polling booths in Coochbehar, All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday wrote a mail to the Election Commission (EC) urging it to take necessary action on the 'recurring issue'.

In the mail signed by TMC MP Derek O'Brien, the party said that 'BJP goons' were 'preventing' TMC agents from entering the booths in four constituencies in the Coochbehar district.

Click here for full coverage on elections

"It is to bring to your notice that across several booths in the following assembly constituencies (Satalkuchi: Booth no 02, 38, 131, 137, 287, 127; Natalbari: Booth no 241, 176, 177; Tufanganj: Booth no 178, 187; Dinhata: Booth No: 237, 228, 229) in Coochbehar, the BJP goons are creating a ruckus outside the booth and preventing the TMC agents from entering the booth," the mail said.

TMC said it is a clear violation of the law and against the ethos of free and fair elections, and requested the EC to "escalate this recurring issue and take necessary actions at the earliest possible as it is delaying the election process."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Violence erupts in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, 2 dead; EC seeks report

EC seeks report as violence erupts in WB's Cooch Behar, 2 dead

West Bengal: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee urge citizens to vote in large numbers

Bengal will back CAA if BJP comes to power, says Shah
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal election 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP