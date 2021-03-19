Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / TMC delegation meets Election Commission, raises concerns over 3 issues
west bengal assembly election

TMC delegation meets Election Commission, raises concerns over 3 issues

The EC has decided that all the polling stations in Bengal would be manned by central paramilitary forces and the state and city police would be deployed 200 metres far from the polling stations.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Trinamool Congress officials met Election Commission officials in Kolkata and expressed their grievances concerning the usage of the photos of the Prime Minister on Centre’s schemes. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation comprising Yashwant Sinha, Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra met the Election Commission (EC) on Friday in Delhi to discuss issues related to free and fair conduct of polling in West Bengal.

"We met Election Commission today and raised three points - the rule under which they are proposing to put only central forces within 100 metres of the polling booth, only five per cent of VVPAT checking as supposed to 100 per cent and the incident involving the attack on chief minister on March 10," Moitra told news agency ANI.

The EC has decided that all the polling stations in Bengal would be manned by central paramilitary forces and the state and city police would be deployed 200 metres away from the polling booths.

Earlier, on March 10, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning in Nandigram.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Bengal polls, cut money remains an issue against TMC

'Bid farewell to BJP, don't want to see PM Modi's face', says Mamata Banerjee

Bengal polls: Leaders go all out, campaign on wheelchairs, bullock carts, boats

TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Yashwant Sinha to meet EC today: All you need to know

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her medical examination.

West Bengal will witness a tough fight between the ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The state will go to polls on March 27. The polling will continue till April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP