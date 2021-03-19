TMC delegation meets Election Commission, raises concerns over 3 issues

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation comprising Yashwant Sinha, Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra met the Election Commission (EC) on Friday in Delhi to discuss issues related to free and fair conduct of polling in West Bengal.

"We met Election Commission today and raised three points - the rule under which they are proposing to put only central forces within 100 metres of the polling booth, only five per cent of VVPAT checking as supposed to 100 per cent and the incident involving the attack on chief minister on March 10," Moitra told news agency ANI.

The EC has decided that all the polling stations in Bengal would be manned by central paramilitary forces and the state and city police would be deployed 200 metres away from the polling booths.

Earlier, on March 10, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning in Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her medical examination.

West Bengal will witness a tough fight between the ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The state will go to polls on March 27. The polling will continue till April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.