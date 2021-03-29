Don't deploy forces from BJP states in East Midnapore, TMC urges Bengal CEO

Ahead of the second phase of polling for the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections on April 1, a delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) met the state chief electoral officer (CEO), urging him to not deploy forces from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governed states in East Midnapore, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

In the meeting, the delegation urged the Bengal CEO to ‘refrain from deploying armed forces from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, to ensure that there is no partisan act in this election by the armed forces’, ANI reported.

The delegation further requested the top election official to ‘immediately round up any and all anti-social elements in East Midnapore and take them in preventive custody to ensure free and fair elections.’

Further, the party delegation also accused BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of ‘harbouring criminals who are non-residents of Nandigram at multiple locations of the constituency.’ Adhikari, a former TMC leader, will face West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. The constituency will vote in the second phase, alongside 29 other constituencies.

On March 10, after filing her nomination from the constituency, which falls in East Midnapore, Banerjee was injured in what she initially described as an ‘attack by four-five men.’ However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) later clarified, on the basis of a report by the state chief secretary and special election observers, that her injuries were, in fact, due to an accident.

In the run-up to the elections, the TMC had also questioned the ECI for scheduling elections in eight phases in the eastern state, wondering if this was being done at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. The BJP has emerged as a strong challenger for the TMC, which was first voted to power in 2011. While Banerjee is looking at a third straight term as the chief minister, the BJP aims to forms its first government in the state.

30 assembly constituencies went to the polls in the first phase, on March 27. The voting will come to an end with the eighth and final phase on April 29. Counting of votes and result declaration for all 294 assembly constituencies is scheduled for May 2.