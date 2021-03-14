Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / TMC expresses dissatisfaction with EC's 'no attack' observation on Mamata
west bengal assembly election

TMC expresses dissatisfaction with EC's 'no attack' observation on Mamata

Election Commission concurred with the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government that there was no pre-meditated attack on the TMC supremo on Wednesday, indicating that her injuries were the result of a security lapse.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:20 PM IST
TMC leader Aroop Biswas pulls the wheelchair of WB CM and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee during 'Nandigram Diwas'rally at Hazra crossing from Gandhi Statue, in Kolkata(PTI)

The TMC said on Sunday it disagrees with the Election Commission's observation that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and demanded a high- level probe into the incident, insisting the inquiry by election observers lacks credibility.

However, party spokesperson Sougata Roy expressed satisfaction that the EC agreed that there were security lapses and took action against some officials.

Earlier Sunday, the Election Commission concurred with the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government that there was no pre-meditated attack on the TMC supremo on Wednesday, indicating that her injuries were the result of a security lapse.

The poll panel ordered that Director (Security) Vivek Sahay, an IPS officer, be removed from his post and placed under suspension immediately. The Superintendent of Police of Purba Medinipur Pravin Prakash was also suspended, while District Magistrate Vibhu Goel was transferred.

"We disagree with the EC's observation based on the report of special election observers that there was no attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The report of the election observers lacks credibility and fails to inspire confidence. We reiterate our demand for a high-level probe into the incident," Roy said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

I am a street fighter, don’t try to stifle me, Mamata Banerjee dares BJP

Suvendu Adhikari objects over Mamata Banerjee's nomination from Nandigram

Amit Shah explains technical glitch in helicopter, says 'it wasn't a conspiracy'

'Corruption at next level': Shah slams TMC, says 'Bengal at unprecedented low'

Reacting to the removal of officials by the EC over security lapses, Roy said, "It is good that at least they have accepted that there were security lapses.

"It is a welcome move that the EC has removed the officials over security lapses. At least they have taken some action. We had raised this question as to how there were lapses in the security of the chief minister," he said.

After reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers--Ajay Naik and Vivek Dube-- and the state government, the EC concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries prima facie due to a lapse on the part of her security in- charge, sources in the poll panel said.

While Banerjee was using an ordinary vehicle, her director of security Vivek Sahay was in a bulletproof car when the incident took place.

Also, no approval was taken from the returning officer of the area where the incident took place, the sources said. Due to this, poll officials could not deploy videographers or flying squads, they added. PTI PNT SK SK

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP