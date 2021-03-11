Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / TMC says 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee 'case of attempt to murder'
TMC says 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee 'case of attempt to murder'

Mamata Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.
The TMC has appealed to party workers to maintain peace and not resort to "means which Didi would not approve of".(HT Photo)

The Trinamool Congress said on Thursday the 'attack' on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was executed by well-trained people and alleged that it was a ‘case of attempt to murder’. "It seems it was done by well-trained people who take training in 'nikkar'. Had this type of incident taken place in any other state, say Gujarat, then it would have become another Godhra. It was a case of attempt to murder," TMC leader Madan Mitra told news agency ANI.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram. Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Trinamool chief released a video message on Thursday urging people and party workers to be calm and exercise restraint. The TMC also appealed to party workers to maintain peace and not resort to "means which Didi would not approve of". "We appeal to all our workers to not let their emotions overflow. We understand your concerns and we'll keep updating about Hon'ble @MamataOfficial's health. We request to maintain peace and not resort to means which Didi would not approve of. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery," the TMC tweeted.

Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegations met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) earlier in the day following the 'attack' on Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Where is the ambulance? CM convoys have an ambulance. Which was the hospital that is generally allotted to the Chief Minister in case of emergency? Why she had to travel to Kolkata? The TMC said it happened after the ECI took over but what were the four IPS doing?" the BJP said.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

