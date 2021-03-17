Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / TMC seeks rejection of Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination
west bengal assembly election

TMC seeks rejection of Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Party leader has submitted false details of his residence while filing hi nomination.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in Haldia on March 12 to file his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. (PTI)

The Trinamool Congress has approached the Election Commission of India seeking rejection of the nomination of Suvendu Adhikari alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party leader has submitted false details of his residence.

Earlier on Monday, Adhikari had moved the poll panel seeking rejection of West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nomination alleging that she had suppressed details of criminal cases pending against her.

Banerjee would be taking on her protégé-turned-adversary Adhikari at Nandigram in East Midnapore in the second phase of the election on April 1.

“The nomination paper, submitted by Suvendu Adhikari for Nandigram where he used such electoral roll, be consequently struck down,” said a letter sent to the election registration officer of Nandigram signed by Derek O’Brien, TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP hit back saying that it is a clear indication that the TMC is going to lose.

“This is a clear indication of what’s coming. The TMC is sure of its defeat. The people of Bengal will respond to it,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.

In the letter, the TMC has alleged that Adhikari’s name appears in two assembly constituencies in the state – Nandigram and Haldia, both in East Midnapore district.

It also alleged that Adhiakari had filed an application for migration of his name from Haldia to Nandigram with false particulars of his residence.

“Adhikari has not resided at Nandanayakbar village in Nandigram over the past six months let alone being a permanent resident thereof,” the TMC letter said.

