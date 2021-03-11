TMC to hold ‘silent protest’ on Friday against ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold a ‘silent protest’ on Friday against the ‘attack’ on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said.

"Tomorrow from 3pm-5pm we will raise black flags and cover our mouths with black bands as a mark of silent protest, condemning the incident (CM Mamata Banerjee getting injured in Nandigram)," Chatterjee said, according to news agency ANI.

A day after sustaining injuries in an alleged attack, Banerjee appealed to her supporters to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause 'inconvenience' to anybody.

In a video message from her hospital, the TMC chief said she has sustained injuries in a hand, leg and ligament during the attack, but will resume work in the next two to three days.

"I sustained injuries in hand, leg and ligament. I was standing near the car when I was pushed against it, yesterday. I request everybody to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody. I will resume work in the next two to three days," said Banerjee.

Earlier today, the TMC also appealed to party workers to maintain peace and not resort to "means which Didi would not approve of".

"We appeal to all our workers to not let their emotions overflow. We understand your concerns and we'll keep updating about Hon'ble @MamataOfficial's health. We request to maintain peace and not resort to means, which Didi would not approve of. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery," the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted.

The TMC supremo was injured in the leg after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during campaigning at Nandigram on Wednesday, where the BJP has pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four to five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

A delegation of the TMC has meanwhile filed a complaint at the Election Commission (EC) office in Kolkata over the attack and have called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".