Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / TMC to release manifesto on March 14, says report
west bengal assembly election

TMC to release manifesto on March 14, says report

On Wednesday evening, the chief minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after the alleged attack in Nandigram. Banerjee said that she was pushed deliberately by four to five people after she sustained severe injuries to her left foot and ankle, shoulder, neck and forearm.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:59 AM IST
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will release its manifesto on Sunday for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, news agency ANI reported on Saturday citing sources. However, there is no official announcement from the party so far. It was scheduled to be launched on Thursday but was postponed after party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee was hospitalised after an alleged attack on her.

On Wednesday evening, the chief minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after the alleged attack in Nandigram. Banerjee said that she was pushed deliberately by four to five people after she sustained severe injuries to her left foot and ankle, shoulder, neck and forearm. She was in Nandigram to file her nomination papers. She remained under observation for 48 hours, was discharged on Friday evening.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC

BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors

Gandhis, Manmohan Singh among Congress’ 30 ‘star campaigners’ for Bengal

Banerjee who usually gets Z+ security has alleged she was inside her car and greeting the people when some unidentified men came and banged the door. The incident occurred in absence of any police or security personnel, she also alleged. Visuals showed Banerjee carried by her security personnel to the back seat of her vehicle. However, there are no visuals of the attack despite her tour to the East Midnapore town being followed by scores of media persons.

The attack is being investigated by the district police in Nandigram. The Election Commission has also sought a report from Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

According to a report by PTI, the West Bengal government's report to the Election Commission on Friday on the incident has no mention of the "four-five persons", whom Banerjee had alleged of pushing her. The report, however, does refer to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place, PTI reported citing an official of the state chief electoral office.

West Bengal will hold the assembly elections in eight phases from March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29 and the votes will be counted on May 2. Amid intense campaigning, the state is set to witness a triangular battle with ruling-TMC, Congress-Left alliance, and the BJP in the fray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tmc west bengal assembly elections 2021

Related Stories

kolkata news

Mamata out of hospital amid political slugfest

PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:45 AM IST
india news

TMC and BJP meet EC over Mamata’s injury

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:45 PM IST
west bengal assembly election

‘Will manage’: Mamata Banerjee injured, but says ‘won’t cancel meetings'

UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:44 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP