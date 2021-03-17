TMC writes to EC asking to remove Suvendu's electoral roll from Nandigram

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) to remove Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's electoral roll from West Bengal's Nandigram as 'he filed false particulars of his residence', according to news agency ANI.

Adhikari filed his nomination papers from Nandigram on March 12. On March 15, he filed a complaint to the EC, alleging that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has not made a full disclosure about the cases against her. In a Facebook post, Adhikari has accused her of "suppression of facts".

"Among the cases, five are in Assam of 2018 and a CBI FIR. She has moved to the Calcutta High Court for quashing of one FIR to the court of Justice Joymalya Bagchi. It was rejected. I have presented all information during scrutiny. The Election Commission will have to question it," he said.

"The Election Commission will examine if those cases are pending. After they examine, I hope they will give justice according to law… If I don't get justice, I will take it forward," Adhikari added.

Banerjee had filed her nomination from Nandigram on March 10, pitting against Adhikari, who won the seat in 2016 for her party.

Bengal goes to the polls in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.