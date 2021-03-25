TMC hits out at BJP’s Bengal unit chief for ‘Bermuda shorts’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday came under attack from the ruling Trinamool Congress for suggesting that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should wear Bermuda shorts to display injuries sustained on her leg during campaigning for the upcoming polls.

The TMC shared a 14-second video of Ghosh addressing a rally in the state’s Purulia district on Wednesday. “Such distasteful remark is expected of Dilip Babu and nobody else. A remark against a woman chief minister proves that the BJP does not respect women. The mothers and sisters of Bengal will give a befitting reply on May 2,” the TMC tweeted.

In the video, the BJP leader could be heard saying, “Her plaster was replaced with crepe bandage. But she is still showing her leg to everyone. She is wearing her sari in such a way that one leg is visible while the other is not. I have never seen anyone wearing a sari like this. If she has to show her leg then she can wear Bermudas so that people can see clearly.”

The CM sustained injuries on her leg during a roadshow in East Midnapore’s Nandigram on March 10. While the TMC has alleged that it was a deliberate attack on Banerjee, the EC ruled out any conspiracy.

The BJP said that Ghosh’s statement was being misinterpreted. “...Ghosh’s statement is being taken in a wrong way. Nobody has any intention to insult the CM,” BJP’s spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.