TMC’s days are numbered, says PM Modi at Purulia rally

Launching an all-out attack on Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party’s days are numbered, and the countdown [for its exit] has begun.

“On May 2 [day of counting of votes], Didi is going. Asol Poriborton (real transformation) is coming. The countdown has started for the Didi government to go,” he said at a public rally in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Thursday.

The eight-phase assembly elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27.

He said Banerjee raising questions over the Batla House encounter and Pulwama attack were the biggest examples of how far the TMC could go when it came to appeasement politics.

“The people of Bengal have not forgotten whom you stood with after the Pulwama attack and made allegations against the army. No one has forgotten how Mamata and a few other parties had behaved when the [Batla House] encounter took place. These people stood with the terrorists at that time and raised questions on the encounter,” he said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights

“TMC says Khela Hobe, BJP says there would be employment, development, education, women and youth empowerment, housing for all, hospitals and schools,” said Modi at the jam-packed rally ground at Bhangra More, responding to Banerjee’s slogan of Khela Hobe, a slogan the party has borrowed for a viral rap song.

The last time Modi came to West Bengal to bolster the party’s campaign, he addressed a huge rally in the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Referring to that rally, Modi said, “The entire country is seeing what has happened after the Brigade rally. After resorting to appeasement politics and violence for 10 years, suddenly there seems to be a change in Mamata. This is not transformation of soul. This is fear of defeat,” she added.

“During Lok Sabha polls, TMC was reduced to half and this time it would be TMC saaf (wipeout). Seeing the determination of the people, Didi is getting irritated and targeting me,” Modi said.

Referring to the incident in which the chief minister got injured on March 10, the PM said, “Like millions of other women, for me, Didi is also a daughter of the nation. When she got injured, even I was worried. I pray to God that she gets well soon,” even as Banerjee held a meeting in the adjacent district of West Midnapore, sitting on a wheelchair with her leg in a cast.

On incidents of violence in the state, Modi gave a stern warning to the state police and bureaucrats.“On Wednesday, bombs were hurled at BJP workers in North 24 Parganas. I would urge the state police and local administration to keep the Constitution and democracy above everything,” he said.

He was referring to an incident near BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house a day ago. Clashes were also reported from Nandigram where TMC workers staged a protest in front of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy. Some people were reported injured.