Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Violence breaks out, BJP party office torched in Bengal
west bengal assembly election

Violence breaks out, BJP party office torched in Bengal

Houses and vehicles of some Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were allegedly attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set on fire.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 06:18 AM IST
A BJP party office at Arambagh was set ablaze where the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes.. (ANI Photo)

Violence broke out in parts of West Bengal on Sunday evening even as trends and results from the assembly election were pouring in.

Houses and vehicles of some Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were allegedly attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set on fire. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also attacked.

TMC leaders, however, said they had nothing to do with any violence and urged people to maintain peace and follow Covid-19 protocols.

At Natabari, the car of BJP candidate Mihir Goswami was damaged. He won the election from Natabari in north Bengal defeating Rabindranath Ghosh, minister and senior TMC leader.

A BJP party office at Arambagh was set ablaze where the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes.

At Siuri, a BJP office was ransacked and the local party leader’s tractor was set ablaze.

In Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire.

Violence broke out in parts of West Bengal on Sunday evening even as trends and results from the assembly election were pouring in.

Houses and vehicles of some Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were allegedly attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set on fire. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also attacked.

TMC leaders, however, said they had nothing to do with any violence and urged people to maintain peace and follow Covid-19 protocols.

At Natabari, the car of BJP candidate Mihir Goswami was damaged. He won the election from Natabari in north Bengal defeating Rabindranath Ghosh, minister and senior TMC leader.

A BJP party office at Arambagh was set ablaze where the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes.

At Siuri, a BJP office was ransacked and the local party leader’s tractor was set ablaze.

In Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal polls west bengal election 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP