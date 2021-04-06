West Bengal: BJP worker's mother allegedly killed by TMC in Hooghly's Goghat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the mother of one of its party workers was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) "goons" at the poll-bound Goghat constituency in Hooghly district, hours before the third phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 was set to begin on Tuesday.

The BJP alleges its party worker Piru Adak was attacked on Monday night by a group of Trinamool workers at the Khushiganj area in Goghat's Badanganj. When Adak's mother Madhavi rushed in to defend her son, the TMC workers beat her to death, the party claims.

Former governor of Tripura and BJP leader Tathagata Roy also took to Twitter to raise the same allegation. "In Goghat in Hooghly district of West Bengal, Piru Adak, a BJP worker was attacked by Trinamool goons. When his mother Madhavi tried to save him the goons attacked and killed her," tweeted Roy.

Following the incident, Biswanath Karak, BJP candidate from Goghat, reached the site on Tuesday morning to take stock of the situation, the Hindustan Times Bangla outlet has learnt. He claimed that over the past couple of days, TMC goons have been spreading violence in the region, which lies along the Bankura-Medinipur border.

Piru Adak's body was later sent to the Arambag hospital for post-mortem. A complaint has been lodged at the Goghat police station and an investigation is underway. The polling for the Goghat constituency is being held on Tuesday in the third phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the state assembly elections were held on March 27 and April 1, respectively. Phase 3 of the West Bengal assembly elections are being held in 31 seats across three districts — South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly. West Bengal will see five more phases of polling in the ongoing elections, and the last one will be conducted on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.

