Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal: Congress forms screening committee for polls
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: Congress forms screening committee for polls

﻿The other members of the committee are Mahesh Joshi and Naseem Khan. The panel also has some ex-officio members, including the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and the AICC in-charge for West Bengal.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Congress flags waves at rallies

The Congress on Tuesday constituted the party's screening committee for the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly polls starting March 27 with Delhi leader JP Aggarwal as its chairman.

The other members of the committee are Mahesh Joshi and Naseem Khan. The panel also has some ex-officio members, including the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and the AICC in-charge for West Bengal.

"Congress president has constituted the screening committee for the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal with immediate effect, with JP Aggarwal as its chairman," an official statement from the party said.

The ex-officio members include AICC in-charge for West Bengal Jitin Prasad, state PCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CLP leader Abdul Mannan, besides the AICC secretaries in-charge for West Bengal.

The panel would screen the probable party candidates and put forward its recommendations to the Central Election Committee of the Congress chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress is contesting the West Bengal polls in a coalition with the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), and has so far decided to contest on 92 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Unfortunate': Anand Sharma on Adhir Chowdhury's retort over ISF alliance tweet

BJP will ban ‘illegal slaughterhouses’ if voted to power in Bengal: Adityanath

Not just Cong, Left leaders also divided over tie-up with cleric Abbas Siddiqui

West Bengal: How the Left diluted its own politics to try and outmanoeuvre TMC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 congress
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP