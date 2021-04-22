Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal election: PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal election: PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed officials to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed by voters.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters in all 43 constituencies of West Bengal to exercise their franchise.(File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all citizens eligible to vote in the sixth phase of West Bengal assembly election to exercise their franchise. "The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise," he tweeted.

Polling began in 43 constituencies in four districts at 7am. Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women, will be deciding the fate of 306 candidates, including 27 women, who are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

West Bengal Polls 2021 Live Updates: Arjun Singh, Mukul Roy cast their votes

In Covid’s shadow, sixth phase of polling in West Bengal today

West Bengal goes to the polls for the sixth round

West Bengal elections: 1 killed before 6th phase polls

Click here for full election coverage

In view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed officials to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed by voters. Everyone is mandated to maintain social distancing and wear masks at the polling booths.

As many as 14,480 polling stations have been set up for the smooth conduct of the sixth phase.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting to win the state for the first time, the Trinamool Congress's Mamata Banerjee is hoping to retain the chair for her third consecutive term. Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Samyukta Morcha.

Voting in phases 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 took place on March 27, April 1, 6, 10, and 17, respectively. The seventh and eighth phases of the election are scheduled for April 26 and 29 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi west bengal assembly elections 2021 pm modi
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP