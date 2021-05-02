West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Very early leads in, TMC ahead in 1 seat, BJP in 3

West Bengal Assembly Elections result, the most awaited among the three other states and a Union territory that went to polls in March and April, is likely to be announced by Sunday evening as counting of votes in all 294 seats is underway. The state witnessed a fierce battle between chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is confident of winning a clear majority.

Mamata Banerjee is looking to win the third term in West Bengal as the chief minister while the opposition BJP has vowed to win more than 200 seats. The fight for the Nandigram assembly constituency will be the most interesting as the TMC supremo is contesting from this seat for the first time and the BJP fielded Mamata Banerjee’s former aide Suvendu Adhikari against her.

Exit polls have predicted a close contest between the TMC and BJP, who trained guns at each other during massive election rallies that were later criticised for being conducted during the worrisome wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. If Mamata Banerjee’s TMC manages to hold on, it will a remarkable achievement as the party has been weakened by desertions, faced significant anti-incumbency, and appeared to be behind the BJP for much of the campaign.

West Bengal assembly election result beholds the fate of over 2000 candidates, who contested across the 294 constituencies that voted in eight phases.

