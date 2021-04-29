IND USA
West Bengal and Assam Exit Polls 2021: In West Bengal, polling for which was held over eight phases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting to wrestle the power out of the hands of three-time chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal and Assam Exit Polls 2021: In West Bengal, polling for which was held over eight phases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting to wrestle the power out of the hands of three-time chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.(PTI/ File photo)
Live

West Bengal, Assam Exit Poll 2021 Live: Today's Chanakya projects BJP to again form govt in Assam

West Bengal and Assam Exit Poll Results 2021 Live Updates: West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry voted over the last month to elect leaders to their respective state assemblies and results will be announced on May 2.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 07:54 PM IST

As voting in the eighth phase of the West Bengal assembly election concluded on Thursday, all eyes turned to the results of exit polls for the four states and one union territory. West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry voted over the last month to elect leaders to their respective state assemblies and results will be announced on May 2.

Exit polls, a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations, have often gotten the number of seats wrong in the past.


CVoter projections show TMC will once again form the government in Bengal and will get 158 seats while the BJP will get 115 seats.


In West Bengal, polling for which was held over eight phases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting to wrestle the power out of the hands of three-time chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The CPI (M)-Congress-ISF alliance is also contesting the election, turning the fight into a triangular contest in some areas. A party would need to get 148 seats in order to win the state, as that is the majority mark in the 294- membered state assembly.


Assam, which went to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, recorded 82.04 per cent voter turnout. The BJP is contesting against a grand alliance of eight parties including Congress, which is contesting on 94 seats, and AIUDF which is contesting on 14 seats. Bodoland People’s Front, contesting on 12 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist), contesting on 2 seats and Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha, and RJD all contesting on one seat each, are also a part of the grand alliance.

From NDA, the BJP is contesting on 92 seats, Asom Gana Parishad 26 and United People’s Party Liberal on 8. The state has 126 seats and the party that attains the majority mark, that is 64 seats, will win the state.


Follow live updates on West Bengal and Assam exit polls here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 29, 2021 07:30 PM IST

    BJP to once again form govt in Assam with 70 seats, Congress to get 56 seats, show Today's Chanakya projections

    Exit poll results by pollster Today's Chanakya show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again for government in Assam with 70 seats while the Congress party will get 56 seats.

  • APR 29, 2021 07:19 PM IST

    BJP to retain Assam, show Axis My India projections

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form government in Assam, according to exit poll results presented by Axis My India.

  • APR 29, 2021 07:13 PM IST

    CVoter seats projection show TMC will get 158 seats, BJP will get 115 seats in West Bengal

    The seat projections by TIMES NOW-CVoter show the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will get 158 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party 115 seats in this assembly election in West Bengal.

  • APR 29, 2021 07:06 PM IST

    Exit poll results start pouring in for Assam and West Bengal

    Exit poll results have started coming in for Assam and West Bengal.

  • APR 29, 2021 06:41 PM IST

    Exit polls for Assam: 3 phases, 126 assembly constituencies

    Assam witnessed polling in 126 constituencies in three phases which recorded a voter turnout of 82.04 per cent. The BJP is contesting against a grand alliance of eight parties including Congress, which is contesting on 94 seats, and AIUDF which is contesting on 14 seats.

  • APR 29, 2021 06:41 PM IST

    Exit polls for West Bengal: 8 phases, 294 assembly constituencies

    Voting in West Bengal for the 294 assembly constituencies was held in eight phases. The eight and the final phase of voting was held today in 35 assembly constituencies.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala Exit Poll Live: DMK to form govt in TN, pollsters predict

  Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2021 Live Updates: India Today-Axis My India, Times Now-C Voter, India News, Jan ki Baat, India TV, News 24, Today's Chanakya will be announcing the exit poll results.
Exit poll 2021 live: MK Stalin-led DMK projected to win Tamil Nadu

Exit poll 2021 live updates: India Today-Axis My India, Times Now, C Voter, India News, Jan ki Baat, India TV, News 24, Today's Chanakya are announcing the exit poll results of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal starting from 7pm on Thursday.
Police case registered over call for social boycott of BJP supporters in Assam

Unnamed people in Cachar district booked for seeking a social boycott of two men for defying their calls against working for the BJP during repolling in the Sonai assembly constituency on April 20
Eight, final phase of polling kicks off in Bengal amid sporadic violence

A CPIM worker was killed while two others were injured at Domkal in Murshidabad on Wednesday night, hours before voting began
PM urges voters to follow Covid norms as Bengal holds final phase assembly polls

As many as 84 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 283 candidates in the fray across 35 constituencies in the last phase of polling.
Assembly Elections 2021: All eyes on exit polls as Bengal votes in eighth phase

News channels will start announcing their exit polls, conducted in association with polling agencies, after 7:30pm. This is in compliance with an order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in March.
35 constituencies vote in final phase of Bengal assembly polls amid Covid surge

The final phase of voting in Bengal comes at a time when the eastern state is registering grim records in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: 68.46% voter turnout recorded till 3.37pm

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: After 7:30pm, news channels and poll agencies will come out with exit polls for the five assembly elections, including the one held in Bengal.
TMC candidate's wife files police complaint against election body

The complaint was filed in Khardaha police station by Nandita Sinha, wife of Kajal Sinha, a TMC candidate from Khardaha in North 24 Parganas who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20 and succumbed to the virus on Sunday.
Bengal gears up for final phase as 35 seats go to polls today

Elections will be held in six seats in Malda, 11 each in Murshidabad and Birbhum and seven in Kolkata.
35 Bengal seats go to polls in last phase amid spike in Covid-19 infections

Four candidates succumbed to Covid-19 till Wednesday and several others, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, tested positive for the viral infection.
Ahead of results, Election Commission drafts 3-layer plan against Covid

The counting for state polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry is scheduled for May 2 amid an alarming surge in infections that has overwhelmed the country's health care infrastructure.
Buoyed by Lok Sabha results, BJP targets TMC strongholds in Birbhum

For the high-profile Bolpur seat, the BJP has fielded Anirban Ganguly, director of its think tank in Delhi. He is also a member of the BJP's policy research wing.
EC makes negative Covid report mandatory for entering counting hall

  EC makes negative RT-PCR/RAT report or complete vaccination report mandatory for candidates to be allowed
