Voters stand in line during polling for the West Bengal assembly elections in Kolkata (PTI).
Live

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Voting for eighth and final phase today

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: After 7:30pm, news channels and poll agencies will come out with exit polls for the five assembly elections, including in Bengal
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 06:07 AM IST

Voting for the eighth and final phase of the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections will begin on Thursday at 7am at polling booths across 35 assembly constituencies going to the polls in this phase. Later in the day, after 7:30pm, news channels and poll agencies will come out with their exit polls for the five assembly elections held recently, including the one in Bengal. The first round of the polling took place on March 27, followed by the subsequent phases on April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22 and 26 respectively. Counting of votes and declaration of results for all 294 constituencies in the eastern state, as well as the four other assembly elections, will take place on May 2.

For the counting day, the Election Commission of India (ECI), under fire for scheduling the elections in eight phases amid the current second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), has banned victory processions on or after the counting of votes on May 2. The ECI earlier said the final few phases of the voting will not be merged.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and chief minister Mamata Banerjee are facing a stiff challenge from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the TMC and Banerjee are looking at a third straight term in office, the BJP is aiming at forming its first government in Bengal. The Congress, meanwhile, contested these polls in an alliance with the Left and the recently-formed Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 29, 2021 06:06 AM IST

    Eighth and final phase of polling in Bengal today

    The eighth and final phase of the polling in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections will begin at 7am on Thursday in the remaining 35 of the 294 assembly constituencies in the state.

State police said they received the complaint but didn’t lodge an FIR because there was no specific complaint against any person.(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

TMC candidate’s wife files police complaint against election body

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The complaint was filed in Khardaha police station by Nandita Sinha, wife of Kajal Sinha, a TMC candidate from Khardaha in North 24 Parganas who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20 and succumbed to the virus on Sunday.
Polling officials carrying EVMs and other polling materials on the eve of the 8th phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal gears up for final phase as 35 seats go to polls today

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 05:04 AM IST
Elections will be held in six seats in Malda, 11 each in Murshidabad and Birbhum and seven in Kolkata.
There will be elections in six seats in Malda, 11 each in Murshidabad and Birbhum and seven in the state capital. Fresh polling will also be held at booth No 126 in the Sitalkuchi constituency of Cooch Behar district. (ANI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

35 Bengal seats go to polls in last phase amid spike in Covid-19 infections

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Four candidates succumbed to Covid-19 till Wednesday and several others, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, tested positive for the viral infection.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they gather for a rally addressed by Modi ahead of West Bengal state elections in Kolkata, India.(AP)
elections

Ahead of results, Election Commission drafts 3-layer plan against Covid

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The counting for state polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry is scheduled for May 2 amid an alarming surge in infections that has overwhelmed the country’s health care infrastructure.
In 2019, the BJP was ahead of the ruling party in Dubrajpur, Suri, Sainthia, Rampurhat and Mayureswar. The organisations of the BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Visva Hindu Parishad have grown exponentially in these regions, voters said. (AP PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

Buoyed by Lok Sabha results, BJP targets TMC strongholds in Birbhum

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 12:42 AM IST
For the high-profile Bolpur seat, the BJP has fielded Anirban Ganguly, director of its think tank in Delhi. He is also a member of the BJP’s policy research wing.
EC put in place a three-tier plan ahead of the counting on May 2. (HT Archive)
west bengal assembly election

EC makes negative Covid report mandatory for entering counting hall

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • EC makes negative RT-PCR/RAT report or complete vaccination report mandatory for candidates to be allowed
BJP National President J.P. Nadda waves to the supporters during a roadshow ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, in North Bangaon on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
elections

EC bans election victory rallies as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:07 AM IST
The ban came a day after the Madras high court blamed the EC for the second pandemic wave, which has overwhelmed hospitals, and said officials of the poll watchdog should probably be tried on murder charges for allowing the violation of the norms.
BJP National President J P Nadda addresses during an election campaign road show in favour of party candidate Priya Saha from Sainthia constituency, at Sainthia in Birbhum district, Monday, April 19, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal: 75 times spike in daily cases after poll announcement

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:04 AM IST
Health experts blamed the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases on the mass gatherings at election rallies.
The development comes on the heels of a summon issued to Anubrata Mondal by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday(Subhendu Ghosh/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

EC puts TMC's Anubrata Mondal under ‘strict surveillance’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 06:34 PM IST
  • Anubrata Mondal holds considerable sway over the district of Birbhum. He was earlier put under house arrest during the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections and again during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The Kerala high court noted that the Covid-19-related safeguard measures adopted by the Election Commission of India and the state government for counting day are sufficient
kerala assembly election

Kerala high court discards plea seeking lockdown on counting day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • The decision to ban victory processions came a day after the Madras high court criticised the poll body as "the most irresponsible institution" for failing to implement proper Covid-19 guidelines during pre-poll campaigning.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
west bengal assembly election

Fourth candidate dies of Covid ahead of last phase polls in West Bengal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Samir Ghosh, 42, was an independent candidate from Baisnabnagar in Malda district, which is scheduled to go to the polls in the last and eighth phase of staggered polling on Thursday
A health worker sanitises voters as they wait in queues to cast votes at a polling station during the 7th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections at a village near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal campaign concludes, 75% turnout in seventh phase

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata/ New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Kolkata/New Delhi: Roughly 75% people voted in the penultimate phase of elections in West Bengal, the lowest turnout so far, as campaigning for the month-long poll season drew to a close under a cloud of surging coronavirus infections and critical medical shortages on Monday
At 51.91%, polling was drastically low in Kolkata, followed by West Burdwan (70.34%) where turnout of voters was low in Asansol and Durgapur cities. Murshidabad district, where Congress is a formidable force, recorded the highest turnout of 80.30% on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

Polling in 34 Bengal assembly seats peaceful, sporadic violence marks 7th phase

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 09:36 PM IST
On Monday, elections were held at six seats each in South Dinajpur and Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in West Burdwan and four in Kolkata. The number of candidates and voters were 268 and 81,88,907 respectively. The eighth and last phase will be held on April 29 and campaigning for it ended today.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows victory signs after cast her vote at a polling station in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata welcomes Madras HC’s harsh criticism of Election Commission

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The Bengal chief minister also said that the central forces deployed in the state were contributing to the Covid-19 caseload.
