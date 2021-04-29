West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Voting for eighth and final phase today
Voting for the eighth and final phase of the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections will begin on Thursday at 7am at polling booths across 35 assembly constituencies going to the polls in this phase. Later in the day, after 7:30pm, news channels and poll agencies will come out with their exit polls for the five assembly elections held recently, including the one in Bengal. The first round of the polling took place on March 27, followed by the subsequent phases on April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22 and 26 respectively. Counting of votes and declaration of results for all 294 constituencies in the eastern state, as well as the four other assembly elections, will take place on May 2.
For the counting day, the Election Commission of India (ECI), under fire for scheduling the elections in eight phases amid the current second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), has banned victory processions on or after the counting of votes on May 2. The ECI earlier said the final few phases of the voting will not be merged.
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and chief minister Mamata Banerjee are facing a stiff challenge from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the TMC and Banerjee are looking at a third straight term in office, the BJP is aiming at forming its first government in Bengal. The Congress, meanwhile, contested these polls in an alliance with the Left and the recently-formed Indian Secular Front (ISF).
APR 29, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Eighth and final phase of polling in Bengal today
The eighth and final phase of the polling in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections will begin at 7am on Thursday in the remaining 35 of the 294 assembly constituencies in the state.
EC makes negative RT-PCR/RAT report or complete vaccination report mandatory for candidates to be allowed
Anubrata Mondal holds considerable sway over the district of Birbhum. He was earlier put under house arrest during the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections and again during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The decision to ban victory processions came a day after the Madras high court criticised the poll body as "the most irresponsible institution" for failing to implement proper Covid-19 guidelines during pre-poll campaigning.