2023 MAMA Awards: Get to know the nominees, how to vote and more
The MAMA Awards aka the Mnet Asian Music Awards have finally revealed the list of nominees for the year 2023. Get to know more about the upcoming event below.
Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA Awards 2023, is a major music awards ceremony, organised annually by CJ E&M.
This year the event is all set to be unveiled at the prestigious Tokyo Dome in Japan, in order to commemorate and celebrate the victories of K-pop artists throughout the year.
2023 MAMA AWARDS: DATE
The awards are scheduled to be held on November 28 and 29, 2023.
2023 MAMA AWARDS: Theme
The theme for the annually anticipated award has the theme of “One I Born.” It aims to emphasise the idea that “I” and “MAMA” are the only beings in the world, and they are transformed into a unified “One” through optimism and positivity.
2023 MAMA AWARDS: LIST OF NOMINEES
Best New Male Artist:
BOYNEXTDOOR
EVNNE
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Best New Female Artist:
ADYA
EL7Z UP
KISS OF LIFE
LIMELIGHT
tripleS
Best Male Group:
EXO
NCT DREAM
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TREASURE
TXT
Best Female Group:
aespa
(G)I-DLE
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
TWICE
Best Male Artist:
Jimin
Jungkook
Lim Young Woong
Parc Jae Jung
Taeyang
V
Best Female Artist:
Choi Ye-na
Hwasa
Jeon Somi
Jihyo
Jisoo
Lee Chae Yeon
Best Dance Performance Male Solo:
Jimin – Like Crazy
Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto)
Kai – Rover
Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
Taeyong – SHALALA
Best Dance Performance Female Solo:
Hwasa – I Love My Body
Jeon Somi – Fast Forward
Jihyo – Killin' Me Good
Jisoo – FLOWER
Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK
and many more…
2023 MAMA AWARDS: How To Vote?
The voting has officially begun on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST.
Interested fans can cast their votes on various platforms such as Spotify, X, or the Mnet Plus application.
Mnet Plus Application
Most votes are restricted to this application. Fans are required to download the application from the Google Play Store, sign up, and enter the 2023 MAMA Awards panel to cast their votes.
After, voting for their favourite artists fans will be required to verify themselves through CAPTCHA and watch a 30- seconds advertisement, to officially record their votes.
Spotify
MAMA will be creating a voting playlist for nominations in each category. In order to cast their votes, fans will be required to enter the playlist and listen to a song for at least 30 seconds to cast their vote.
X (Formerly Twitter)
Social Media Platform X (Formerly Twitter) can also be used to cast votes for the MAMA Awards 2023.
Fans will have to use the hashtag #MAMAVOTE, along with the artist's hashtag for whom they are voting.
The organisation will be providing the relevant hashtags.