A change of heart? Ariana Madix admits she feels bad for Raquel Leviss months after cheating scandal

Ariana Madix has suddenly changed her tune, admitting that her attitude toward her co-star Raquel Leviss has softened. She was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, June 8, after the Season 10 reunion conclusion.

A paparazzo approached Madix and mentioned that Leviss “seems really hurt by her own actions,” referring to her affair with Tom Sandoval. The paparazzo asked her whether she feels for her former friend a little now.

“Sure, yeah,” the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star said with a nod. This is not an answer that the paps had expected or anticipated.

Madix was not very chatty, however, she went on to answer the paparazzo’s questions politely, claiming she was doing “good.” In Wednesday night’s episode, Madix burst out, telling Leviss, “You’re disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f–king s–t that could ever happen to a person on you.” “It was a lot,” Madix now told the pap.

Madix and Sandoval broke up after nine years of togetherness, after she learned that he cheated on her with Leviss. After the cheating scandal was exposed, Madix released a statement, saying, “i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

“so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run,” she added.

Leviss, too, shared a statement, apologizing to Madix. She said there was "no excuse" for what she did that she is "not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

