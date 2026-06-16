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A rare first edition of 'Wuthering Heights' complete with spelling mistakes is up for auction

A rare first edition of 'Wuthering Heights' complete with spelling mistakes is up for auction

Jun 16, 2026 12:26 am IST
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LONDON — A rare first-edition copy of “ Wuthering Heights,” complete with spelling mistakes, is up for auction for the first time in more than a century, as Emily Brontë’s tragic, tempestuous romance gains new fans through a big-screen adaptation.

A rare first edition of 'Wuthering Heights' complete with spelling mistakes is up for auction

Christie’s auction house said Monday that it's the first copy of the novel in the publisher’s original cloth binding to be auctioned since 1908. Only about 250 copies of the first edition were printed, and this one has been in a private library since shortly after its publication in 1847.

“The vast majority of surviving copies were rebound for collectors or libraries, meaning original cloth examples are now extremely scarce,” said Christie’s books and manuscripts specialist Mark Wiltshire.

Being sold along with a copy of sister Anne Brontë’s “Agnes Grey,” it’s expected to sell for between 400,000 pounds and 600,000 pounds at a June 30 auction in London. Both books carry the male pen names the sisters adopted to get published: Ellis Bell for Emily and Acton Bell for Anne.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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