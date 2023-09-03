Ahead of 'Eras Tour' film release, Meg Ryan's rom-com gets postponed to November

No one wants bad blood with Taylor Swift. ‘When Harry Met Sally' actress Meg Ryan is about to be back in the industry in a new rom-com titled, ‘What Happens Later.’ The movie was scheduled to be released on October 13, 2023, but now has been postponed to November 13, 2023, in order to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour’ film.

“So we'll take our time…Are you ready for it?” tweeted Bleecker Street.

On Thursday, AMC Theatres announced the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in their theatres on October 13, 2023.

Tagging the post, Bleecker Street announced on Friday, September 2, 2023, that What Happens Later, which is directed by Meg and stars herself opposite David Duchovny, will skip the weekend and instead release on November 3, 2023.

“Meg Ryan ends her 14-year rom-com hiatus and the #Megaissance begins with #WhatHappensLater, now happening…later. Coming only to theaters November 3!”

Based on Steven Dietz's play Shooting Star, the story proceeds as a pair of ex-lovers meet at an airport more than 20 years after their romance. Meg has directed the film, with a script she co-wrote with Steven and Kirk Lynn.

Taylor's film has already set a single-day ticket sales record on Thursday with $26 million, topping AMC's previous record of $16.9 million for 2021 released Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This is the second movie that has rescheduled its release following the announcement of Taylor's release.

Universal on Thursday, announced that the horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer, previously slated to be released on October 13, will be postponed and released a week later.